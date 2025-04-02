Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carlisle United manager Mark Hughes said the referee and his officials were ‘not great’ in the 2-1 defeat to Chesterfield.

The Cumbrians had Elliott Embleton sent off 10 minutes after coming on for a nasty tackle on Armando Dobra right in front of fourth official Joseph Pettitt, who had a word with referee Andrew Humphries before the red card was shown. The scoreline was 0-0 at the time but the Spireites had been dominant.

On the red card, Hughes said: "I will have to look at that again, I am not sure. I thought it was one of those unfortunate ones. He has caught the lad on the achilles – they are painful – but does it warrant a sending off? I am not sure, I have not seen a clear enough image of that. The referee and certainly his officials were not great for us tonight unfortunately. He (the fourth official) told the ref that it was a sending off which is his prerogative. He did say that he didn’t have any communication with the referee but he was able to get that message on – somebody is not telling the truth there. We are disappointed – they seemed intent on stifling us and making it more difficult than it needed to be.”

Carlisle skipper Sam Lavelle was forced off just before half-time and Hughes questioned whether Ollie Banks should have been given his marching orders.

Mark Hughes, manager of Carlisle United.

"We lost our captain as well, which I thought was a strange challenge from their guy,” he said. “I think actually he swung around and hit Sam in the face. The referee is five yards away but doesn’t see that, doesn’t think that it merits any retribution or anything.”

As well as Embleton’s red card and Lavelle having to go off, Carlisle also lost Matthew Dennis to a hamstring injury in the pre-match warm-up, while Sean Fusire went off with a nosebleed which would not stop.

It was a one-sided second-half as Chesterfield racked up nearly 40 shots in total but goalkeeper Gabe Breeze made several good saves until he was finally beaten by Liam Mandeville and Paddy Madden in the last 20 minutes. Joe Hugill pulled a goal back late on after being gifted the ball by Jamie Grimes but the Spireites held on despite a nervy ending.

Hughes added: “It was really difficult for us this evening under the circumstances. We had to make changes and change shape right through the game. Almost everything that could have gone us against us happened tonight. It makes it very difficult to win games like this – against good opposition, in fairness – if you haven’t got the tools to do the job and that is where we were towards the end of the game. We didn’t really have enough opportunities to really ask enough questions of them as soon as the sending off occurred really.”