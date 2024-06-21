Carabao Cup first round draw - when is it, how to watch and ball numbers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites are back in the competition for the first time since 2017 and they are ball number 10.
The draw will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 11.30am on Sky Sports News, presented by Dharmesh Sheth.
Seventy teams across the Championship, League One and League Two enter at this stage.
Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions will enter in round two, with the remaining seven sides joining in the third round.
The competition is regionalised until the third round, with the draw split into southern and northern sections.
Round one ties takes place on the week commencing August 12.
Matches in all rounds are single-legged, with the exception of the semi-final ties. Games will go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. Extra time will only apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and final.
NORTHERN SECTION BALL NUMBERS
- 1. Accrington Stanley
- 2. Barnsley
- 3. Barrow AFC
- 4. Blackburn Rovers
- 5. Blackpool
- 6. Bolton Wanderers
- 7. Bradford City
- 8. Burton Albion
- 9. Carlisle United
- 10. Chesterfield
- 11. Crewe Alexandra
- 12. Derby County
- 13. Doncaster Rovers
- 14. Fleetwood Town
- 15. Grimsby Town
- 16. Harrogate Town
- 17. Huddersfield Town
- 18. Hull City
- 19. Leeds United
- 20. Lincoln City
- 21. Mansfield Town
- 22. Middlesbrough
- 23. Morecambe
- 24. Notts County
- 25. Port Vale
- 26. Preston North End
- 27. Rotherham United
- 28. Salford City
- 29. Sheffield United
- 30. Sheffield Wednesday
- 31. Shrewsbury Town
- 32. Stockport County
- 33. Stoke City
- 34. Sunderland AFC
- 35. Tranmere Rovers
- 36. West Bromwich Albion
- 37. Wigan Athletic
- 38. Wrexham
SOUTHERN SECTION BALL NUMBERS
- 1 AFC Wimbledon
- 2 Birmingham City
- 3 Bristol City
- 4 Bristol Rovers
- 5 Bromley
- 6 Cambridge United
- 7 Cardiff City
- 8 Charlton Athletic
- 9 Cheltenham Town
- 10 Colchester United
- 11 Coventry City
- 12 Crawley Town
- 13 Exeter City
- 14 Gillingham
- 15 Leyton Orient
- 16 Millwall
- 17 Milton Keynes Dons
- 18 Newport County
- 19 Northampton Town
- 20 Norwich City
- 21 Oxford United
- 22 Peterborough United
- 23 Plymouth Argyle
- 24 Portsmouth
- 25 Queens Park Rangers
- 26 Reading
- 27 Stevenage
- 28 Swansea City
- 29 Swindon Town
- 30 Walsall
- 31 Watford
- 32 Wycombe Wanderers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.