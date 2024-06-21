Carabao Cup first round draw - when is it, how to watch and ball numbers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Carabao Cup first round draw takes place next week and Chesterfield are in the hat!

The Spireites are back in the competition for the first time since 2017 and they are ball number 10.

The draw will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 11.30am on Sky Sports News, presented by Dharmesh Sheth.

Seventy teams across the Championship, League One and League Two enter at this stage.

The Carabao Cup draw takes place next week. (Picture: THANH NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions will enter in round two, with the remaining seven sides joining in the third round.

The competition is regionalised until the third round, with the draw split into southern and northern sections.

Round one ties takes place on the week commencing August 12.

Matches in all rounds are single-legged, with the exception of the semi-final ties. Games will go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. Extra time will only apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and final.

NORTHERN SECTION BALL NUMBERS

1. Accrington Stanley

2. Barnsley

3. Barrow AFC

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Burton Albion

9. Carlisle United

10. Chesterfield

11. Crewe Alexandra

12. Derby County

13. Doncaster Rovers

14. Fleetwood Town

15. Grimsby Town

16. Harrogate Town

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Lincoln City

21. Mansfield Town

22. Middlesbrough

23. Morecambe

24. Notts County

25. Port Vale

26. Preston North End

27. Rotherham United

28. Salford City

29. Sheffield United

30. Sheffield Wednesday

31. Shrewsbury Town

32. Stockport County

33. Stoke City

34. Sunderland AFC

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. West Bromwich Albion

37. Wigan Athletic

38. Wrexham

SOUTHERN SECTION BALL NUMBERS