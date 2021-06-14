Also leaving the club are James Montgomery, Luke Coddington, Josef Yarney, David Buchanan, Jonathan Smith, Milan Butterfield, Jack McKay, Luke Rawson, Jamie Sharman, Dylan Wharton and Regan Hutchinson.

Strikers Tom Denton and Nathan Tyson will remain at the club.

Meanwhile, centre-back Fraser Kerr, who joined on a short-term deal in March, has agreed a new contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Evans is one of the players released by Chesterfield.

The players will officially leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

"The club would like to thank the players for their services and wish them all the very best for the future,” the Spireites said in a statement.

Evans has been at the Blues for the last three years after signing in 2018 from Aldershot Town.

Boden returned for his second spell in January 2019. He is currently on loan at Torquay United.

Goalkeeper Coddington has not played for the Spireites since December 2019 following injury.

Yarney made a limited number of appearances this season, while experienced duo Buchanan and Smith did not feature from December onwards after not being in manager James Rowe’s plans.

Youngsters Rawson and Sharman were involved in the first-team squad at the start of the season under former manager John Pemberton but did not play under Rowe and were loaned out.

Town added exprienced goalkeeper Scott Loach, 33, to their ranks last week after his release by Barnet.