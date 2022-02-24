Can you spot anyone you know in this gallery of Chesterfield football fans at the town's Spotted Frog pub?

That was the scene on 29th June last year when the beer garden at the Spotted Frog pub, on Chatsworth Rd, Brampton, was rammed with football fans cheering on England.

And they went home happy after late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win.

Check out this gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Outdoor drinkers at the Spotted Frog, in Brampton, watch England's 2-0 Euro 2020 win over Germany in June last year.

