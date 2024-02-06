Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
Just like at Eastleigh, Tyrer made a crucial one-on-one save, this time from Effiong, in the opening stages at 0-0. Nothing he could do about Hill's equaliser. Nice and calm with his feet. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 7
Steady in his defensive work and a threat going forwards, particularly in the second-half, winning a penalty and delivering some dangerous crosses. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 7
Didn't do much wrong. Took care in playing the ball out from the back and scrapped away all night. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
He had a good old fashioned battle with physical striker Effiong. One action where he outpaced the big forward and shrugged him off the ball caught the eye. Photo: Tina Jenner