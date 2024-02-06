News you can trust since 1855
'Came to the rescue' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Dagenham and Redbridge

Chesterfield beat Dagenham and Redbridge 2-1 to go 22 points clear at the top of the National League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Feb 2024, 23:47 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 23:58 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Just like at Eastleigh, Tyrer made a crucial one-on-one save, this time from Effiong, in the opening stages at 0-0. Nothing he could do about Hill's equaliser. Nice and calm with his feet.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

Just like at Eastleigh, Tyrer made a crucial one-on-one save, this time from Effiong, in the opening stages at 0-0. Nothing he could do about Hill's equaliser. Nice and calm with his feet. Photo: Tina Jenner

Steady in his defensive work and a threat going forwards, particularly in the second-half, winning a penalty and delivering some dangerous crosses.

2. Jeff King 7

Steady in his defensive work and a threat going forwards, particularly in the second-half, winning a penalty and delivering some dangerous crosses. Photo: Tina Jenner

Didn't do much wrong. Took care in playing the ball out from the back and scrapped away all night.

3. Ash Palmer 7

Didn't do much wrong. Took care in playing the ball out from the back and scrapped away all night. Photo: Tina Jenner

He had a good old fashioned battle with physical striker Effiong. One action where he outpaced the big forward and shrugged him off the ball caught the eye.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

He had a good old fashioned battle with physical striker Effiong. One action where he outpaced the big forward and shrugged him off the ball caught the eye. Photo: Tina Jenner

