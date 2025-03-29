Chesterfield won 1-0 at Barrow.Chesterfield won 1-0 at Barrow.
'Calm' - Chesterfield player ratings from battling win against Barrow

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Mar 2025, 18:59 BST
Chesterfield extended their unbeaten run to five games with an ugly 1-0 win at Barrow.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

In great form right now and he continued his heroics here with two one-on-one saves at 0-0 and 0-1. He was a calming presence with the ball at his feet and showed a nice clean pair of hands when needed.

1. Ryan Boot 7

In great form right now and he continued his heroics here with two one-on-one saves at 0-0 and 0-1. He was a calming presence with the ball at his feet and showed a nice clean pair of hands when needed. Photo: Tina Jenner

Did a spirited job for the team again at right-back. Played really high up at times as the back four became a three-man defence. Looked after the ball, chased a lost cause to help create the winner and helped snuff out some late danger with the help of Boot.

2. Liam Mandeville 7

Did a spirited job for the team again at right-back. Played really high up at times as the back four became a three-man defence. Looked after the ball, chased a lost cause to help create the winner and helped snuff out some late danger with the help of Boot. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Went about his business calmy once again. Kept the ball ticking over at the back and did what he had to with no fuss.

3. Ash Palmer 7

Went about his business calmy once again. Kept the ball ticking over at the back and did what he had to with no fuss. Photo: Tina Jenner

Chesterfield's centre-halves were not overly stretched but the skipper was in the right place at the right time to clear danger and he mopped up neatly in the second-half to help the visitors keep the hosts pinned back.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

Chesterfield's centre-halves were not overly stretched but the skipper was in the right place at the right time to clear danger and he mopped up neatly in the second-half to help the visitors keep the hosts pinned back. Photo: Brian Eyre

