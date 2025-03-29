Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 7
In great form right now and he continued his heroics here with two one-on-one saves at 0-0 and 0-1. He was a calming presence with the ball at his feet and showed a nice clean pair of hands when needed. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 7
Did a spirited job for the team again at right-back. Played really high up at times as the back four became a three-man defence. Looked after the ball, chased a lost cause to help create the winner and helped snuff out some late danger with the help of Boot. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Ash Palmer 7
Went about his business calmy once again. Kept the ball ticking over at the back and did what he had to with no fuss. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Chesterfield's centre-halves were not overly stretched but the skipper was in the right place at the right time to clear danger and he mopped up neatly in the second-half to help the visitors keep the hosts pinned back. Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.