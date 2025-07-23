Buxton claim Markovitz Cup with win over Matlock Town

Ben Sault on the ball for Matlock against his former club. Photo: James Bolton.

Matlock Town battled well but ultimately fell short against full-time opponents Buxton on Tuesday night as the National League North side ran out 4-1 winners to claim the Markovitz Cup.

The Bucks’ superior fitness proved key in the end as they scored two quick goals in the first-half and then two further goals late on but Matlock showed good promise in spells once again despite still not having several key players available.

It was Buxton who went in front with the first serious shot on goal and it took 20 minutes to arrive.

A corner from the left wasn’t defended well by Matlock and the ball broke to Will Trueman at the back post who hammered home from close range.

Cameron Wilson takes on the Buxton defence. Photo: James Bolton.

Four minutes later the Bucks doubled their lead when a mistake by Harlain Mbayo saw his back pass fall well short and Luke Brennan ran on to finish neatly past Myles Boney.

Liam Ravenhill tried his luck from 30 yards for Matlock just before half-time but his effort was too high, in what was the only other moment of real note in the opening 45 minutes.

Sam Giles’ diving header looped over the top early in the second-half as Matlock began well, then Diego De Girolamo turned a defender inside out before blazing his shot over the crossbar.

De Girolamo was then sent clear again and got round the trialist goalkeeper only to be denied by George Ward who hacked his shot off the line.

Matlock did then get a goal back on 59 minutes when Giles’ long throw was flicked on and Ben Sault arrived at the back post to nod the ball home against his former club.

Buxton then got a third goal on 71 minutes when a free-kick from out wide found Ward in the penalty area and he volleyed home from six yards out.

Matlock sub Conor Washington put a chance wide soon afterwards following a corner that wasn’t cleared by the Buxton defence, then Giles shot wide after an error at the back.

Johnny Johnston then went close late on for Buxton as he burst into the box and screwed his shot just wide, but then the same player went through to hammer home the Bucks’ fourth in stoppage time and round off the win for the visitors.