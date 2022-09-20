Alfreton's Bailey Hobson (left) and Buxton's Connor Kirby battle it out. All photos by Jason Chadwick.

The Bucks won courtesy of well-taken goals in either half by striker Scott Boden on debut and by right-back Luke Burke, on loan from AFC Fylde, on his home debut.

Nonetheless it was the visitors who took a third-minute lead in the simplest fashion as Adam Lund's long throw from the right was headed home by veteran striker Matt Rhead, who first played versus Buxton 16 years ago for Kidsgrove Athletic.

Seemingly and commendably unperturbed by the early setback, the hosts equalised at the quarter-hour through Boden, who had been signed two days earlier from York City and who netted spectacularly from the effective Harry Bunn's diagonal pass.

Before two adjacent defenders could move, Boden fired fiercely from 18 yards over leaping goalie George Willis.

Exchanges continued to be even between these teams of contrasting styles, with openings relatively few.

For the Reds, Lewis Whitham's speculative 20-yard shot passed wide, while just prior to half-time Fraser Preston wasted his team's best opportunity to score again.

Afforded space at the edge of the home penalty area, his low shot failed to trouble 'keeper Mat Hudson, making his debut in place of Theo Richardson.

For the Bucks another Boden blast was blocked.

By contrast it was Buxton's turn to start the second half splendidly, scoring what proved to be the winner in the 50th minute as two loanees combined, with midfielder Matt Sargent's stroked pass out to the right playing in Burke for a firm, low drive into the far, bottom corner of the net.

Lund's long throws continued to be Alfreton's most potent threat, particularly after substitute striker, the lofty Tom Denton, joined Rhead as the focal point for their attacks in the final quarter-hour.