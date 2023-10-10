Butchers make it five wins in a row to maintain their lead
Arms’ victory came 1-0 at Clowne Wanderers while Doe Lea put in a really solid performance and two goals apiece from Cory Burton and Harry Denton plus a fifth from Craig Stuart-King saw them claim the three points.
In HKL TWO, Hollingwood Athletic drew 3-3 with Bolsover Town Seniors as a Rio Alberry goal plus one each from Elliott Hughes and Joe Robb secured Athletic the point, whilst Brampton Rovers went down 2-1 to Staveley Town.
In HKL THREE, leaders Tibshelf Community’s one point advantage over second placed Dronfield Wanderers remains intact after both sides won, a feat matched by third placed Whitwell.
Community edged out Spartans 4-3 whilst Wanderers brushed aside Poolsbrook Town 7-0. Whitwell visited Matlock to take on locals FC Duke and won 3-0, Dan Stevenson (2) and Tom Galley on target, while a 2-0 victory over Shinnon moved Clay Cross Utd up to fourth place, seven points off the top.
In HKL FOUR, John Pye FC won by a single goal over Creswell Barnet to go eight clear at the top, while Grassmoor Sports Reserves are second after edging out White Hart in a close game 3-2. Jack Lockyear was on target twice in Sports’ win, Leo Capuano once.
Green Utd are one place further back after a 2-1 victory over Hasland Community while Walkers Wanderers beat Woodthorpe Inn 6-3, Joe Walker helping himself to a well-taken treble, Dave Canning scoring twice, Nick Sheffield once.
Chesterfield Junior Blues beat Chesterfield Town 6-2 as Lewis Redman led the way with a brace. George Tracey and Joseph Turner scored for Town but further goals from Marc Bright, Stephen Bright, MacKenzie Millan and Kai Shaw saw the Blues home.
In HKL FIVE, Brimington had a thrilling 5-5 draw with high-flying Dronfield, Charlie Holmes scoring twice, Nathan Goulding, Ethan Yates and Steve Orwin once.
At the top, leaders Clowne Comets were 3-0 winners at Courage Lions thanks to Jacob Owen (2) and Owen Lester, whilst Wingfield White Hart’s 3-2 win at Badger saw them leapfrog Dronfield into second place.
A goal each from Luke Booker and Corey Chambers saw Hasland Community Reserves beat Town CFC 2-1.
In the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup, four HKL ONE clubs progressed to the next round. An all ONE tie saw Pilsley prevail on penalties over Bridge Inn after a 2-2 draw, Nathan Hadley and substitute Tom Hewitt scoring for Pilsley.
Boythorpe saw off fellow ONE side Brampton Moor Rovers 6-3, while Crown Killamarsh beat Alfreton Sunday League side Tibshelf Seniors 3-2 and Mutton beat HKL TWO outfit Grassmoor Sports 4-1.
MSK Utd faced a long trek to take on Roe Cross Simmondley in the Junior Section for a replayed tie that was abandoned seven days previously after a burst water pipe at half time flooded the pitch.
This time, goals from Marshall Ellis-Young and Hamza Khadir saw MSK into the next round after winning 2-1.