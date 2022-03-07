CHESTERFIELD SUNDAY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Butchers Arms go six clear to become title favourites

Heads up at a set piece during Sunday's game.

The two sides met exactly a month ago with goals from Zak Reynolds and Dan Shelbourne cancelling out a Ben Meadley goal to hand victory to Butchers.

Shelbourne was on target again, along with Adrian Baker this time around as their side won 2-0 to complete a league double over Hepthorne.

Wanderers were also winners, beating Hollingwood Athletic by the same margin with man-of-the-match Ricky Machin setting up both Wanderers goals.

Butchers Arms (in red) were 2-0 winners at Hepthorne Lane. All photos by Martin Roberts.

There was also little to choose in the division’s other game as Pilsley Community edged out opponents Britannia Tupton by two goals to one.

In HKL SIX Grassmoor Sports Reserves moved three points clear of Palterton Sporting having played one game more courtesy of an impressive 5-1 victory over Walkers Wanderers in which Finlay Hunter starred as he grabbed himself a hat-trick, Leo Capuano and Joseph Turner scoring goals number four and five.

There were several ties played in the Chatsworth Cup on Sunday and Arkwright Town of HKL FOUR took on Spartans of FIVE and the lower-placed side put in a fine performance before being edged out by the odd goal in three.

Town currently sit top of HKL FOUR and second-placed Green Utd also made progress by beating fellow FOUR side Tibshelf Community also 2-1.

Butchers Arms on the attack.

HKL FIVE outfit Dronfield Wanderers visited Brampton Rovers of HKL SIX and the latter caused a cup upset as they produced a top class display, running out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Clay Cross Utd of FIVE also succumbed to an HKL SIX side, this time AFC Tiki.

The game itself was a thriller that was eventually decided via a penalty shoot-out.

United were ahead 2-1 at half-time of normal time but Tiki came back strongly in the second-half as the game ended level at four goals apiece.

The result left Butchers Arms six points clear at the top.

Neither side could find a goal in extra time and it was Tiki who won the shoot out 4-3.

A race for possession at Station Road on Sunday.