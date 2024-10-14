Belper Town turned on the style in the second half to seal victory. Pic: Mike Smith.

Belper Town produced an incredible second half display to defeat Dunston at the UTS Stadium.

Definitely a game of two halves in which the Nailers struggled to keep up with the hosts, and after trooping off at half time two nil down, came out and stunned the home team with a three-goal salvo.

Nathaniel Crofts started in place of the absent Harry Draper while Paulo Aguas was fit enough for a place on the bench. Harrison Poulter was also named as a substitute.

The Nailers made a tentative start and were grateful for two saves from Keiron Preston inside the first 15 minutes. Sado Djalo sent a powerful header goal bound in the 13th minute, then two minutes later a shot from Fed’s skipper Michael Pearson went straight at the Belper ‘keeper.

The Nailers held their own during this early period and could have gone ahead when Keaton August cut inside and sent a screamer towards the top corner, however Dan Lowson got a hand to it.

Dunston’s opening goal in the 19th minute was purely a result of a misunderstanding in the Belper defence which allowed Richard Coulson the opportunity to slide the ball under Preston for a simple goal.

Dunston were at their best at this stage of the game and the Nailers were under pressure, and when the Fed’s took advantage of some more indecision on 32 minutes David Robinson made the most of it and put his side further ahead.

Only the most optimistic supporter could have predicted the way the second half would pan out, and there was an immediate improvement seen in the Nailers straight from the kickoff.

There may not have been a great difference in the two sides early on, but when Lowson was forced to make a double save in the 59th minute from Keaton August and Kelan Swales, the green shoots of hope provided encouragement for supporters of the team in yellow.

Curtis Burrows sparked off the revival when his accurate free kick in the 62nd minute flew into the far corner of the net with Lowson stranded.

Burrows was there again on 69 minutes when he headed home a perfectly placed Kelan Swales cross from the edge of the six-yard area.

Preston was required to prevent an instant come back from the hosts as he somehow fisted away the fiercely struck volley from Harvey Neary.

The Nailers nearly went ahead on 84 minutes when Luke Rawson’s shot was blocked after good work from Crofts created the opportunity.

However, Rawson was credited with the assist on 88 minutes after releasing Crofts who went on to finish brilliantly beyond Lowson.

Last season the Nailers could well have conceded three or four, but the current squad is made of sterner stuff and this superb turnaround against a strong Dunston side is solid evidence of that.