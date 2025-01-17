Paddy Madden.

Paul Cook was in a buoyant mood as he spoke about Chesterfield’s injury worries easing up.

The Spireites have had up to 15 players out injured at times this season but the picture is starting to improve. They have welcomed back Ryan Colclough recently and Ash Palmer was on the bench in midweek against Rotherham United. And Cook confirmed that Paddy Madden, who has been out for a couple of months, will be available for the trip to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

“We find ourselves in our best moment now because we have got players coming back,” Cook said. "In a week or two we will be right up to speed for what I hope will be a really strong push for the final part of the season. As you will see with our bench tomorrow, we are now getting back to the squad that we had and will have again, and for the run-in we will be a lot stronger as a team.”

Cook’s big message from his pre-match press conference on Friday morning was for ‘patience’, explaining that although some players are back training they can't just be thrown straight in. He also revealed that they will be arranging a match next week so that the returning players can get some minutes in their legs.

Urging caution, he told the DT: “We are getting lads back now who have trained for a day or two. So our fans, I only ask them to be patient with us for another week or so because in a week or two we will be back to being, in my opinion, one of the strongest squads in this division and we have still got enough games to try our best to get where we want to be.

“My big emphasis is, players are back, but we can’t put too much on them too quickly so let’s just be a tiny bit more patient and then let’s finish this season as strongly as we can in the hope that we may be one of those teams promoted. In the immediate, numbers-wise we are looking better, squad-wise better.”