BT Sport makes Chesterfield-Notts County decision after big match postponed

The much-anticipated game at the top of the National League was postponed on Saturday due to a frozen pitch at the Technique Stadium.

The fixture was set to be televised by BT Sport and kick-off at 5.20pm but it was called-off just after 1.30pm after an area of the surface was deemed unplayable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the rearranged clash, on Saturday, February 11 has been chosen to be broadcast live by BT Sport again and will kick-off at 5.20pm.

Chesterfield v Notts County will be shown on BT Sport.

Initially, the Spireites had been due to host Torquay United that day but it will have to be rescheduled because The Gulls are in FA Trophy action.

Chesterfield’s next game is at home to Altrincham on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming live games on BT Sport

Wednesday, January 25 - FC Halifax Town vs Scunthorpe United (7.30pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, February 4 - Altrincham vs Wrexham (5.20pm)

Saturday, February 11 - Chesterfield vs Notts County (5.20pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, February 18 - Boreham Wood vs FC Halifax Town (5.20pm)