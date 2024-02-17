News you can trust since 1855
Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Leaders Chesterfield travel to second-placed Bromley in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 17th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 13:48 GMT
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty Images).Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty Images).
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty Images).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

15:19 GMT

Spireites possession

Chesterfield have strung some good passes together in the last five minutes are looking sharp.

15:16 GMT

12 gone

Still 0-0.

Fairly even stuff so far.

15:11 GMT

Dangerous attack

Banks gets to the byline, cuts the ball back towards Grigg, but he could not quite get enough on it to turn it in.

First opening goes to the Spireites.

15:01 GMT

We are underway!

Referee James Durkin blows his whistle and we are underway!

It's second v first in the National League.

There's a bit of a slope here at Hayes Lane and the Spireites will kick up the 'hill' in the first-half.

Don't go anywhere as we bring you all the key action!

14:58 GMT

Here come the teams!

The sides emerge from the tunnel here at Hayes Lane.

Chesterfield are in all blue, while Bromley are in white and black.

We are going to have a minute's applause for a Ravens fan who passed away recently.

14:57 GMT

Great following

14:56 GMT

Great following

14:06 GMT

Former Spireite Grant Smith starts for Bromley

14:00 GMT

Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes

Three changes for Chesterfield from the draw against Ebbsfleet United a week ago.

IN: Shecks, Clements & Banks

OUT: King, Horton & Dobra

No King, Horton, Freckleton, Colclough and Berry in the squad. Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements: Oldaker, Naylor: Mandeville, Banks, Jacobs; Grigg. Subs: Palmer, Jones, Hobson, Dobra, Quigley.

13:50 GMT

Liam's arrived

