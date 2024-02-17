Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Spireites possession
Chesterfield have strung some good passes together in the last five minutes are looking sharp.
12 gone
Still 0-0.
Fairly even stuff so far.
Dangerous attack
Banks gets to the byline, cuts the ball back towards Grigg, but he could not quite get enough on it to turn it in.
First opening goes to the Spireites.
We are underway!
Referee James Durkin blows his whistle and we are underway!
It's second v first in the National League.
There's a bit of a slope here at Hayes Lane and the Spireites will kick up the 'hill' in the first-half.
Here come the teams!
The sides emerge from the tunnel here at Hayes Lane.
Chesterfield are in all blue, while Bromley are in white and black.
We are going to have a minute's applause for a Ravens fan who passed away recently.
Great following
Former Spireite Grant Smith starts for Bromley
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Three changes for Chesterfield from the draw against Ebbsfleet United a week ago.
IN: Shecks, Clements & Banks
OUT: King, Horton & Dobra
No King, Horton, Freckleton, Colclough and Berry in the squad. Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements: Oldaker, Naylor: Mandeville, Banks, Jacobs; Grigg. Subs: Palmer, Jones, Hobson, Dobra, Quigley.