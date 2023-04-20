Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are five points clear of Woking in fourth, although the Cards have a game in hand.

But if Town win this afternoon and Woking, who host Gateshead, fail to collect three points then third spot will be the Blues’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bromley are in the last play-off spot and they could seal a top seven place if they win and other results go their way.