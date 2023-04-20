News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
1 hour ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
1 hour ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
2 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
3 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
3 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
Live

Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from big National League clash

Chesterfield could secure third place in the National League today when they travel to Bromley (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 13:27 BST
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are five points clear of Woking in fourth, although the Cards have a game in hand.

But if Town win this afternoon and Woking, who host Gateshead, fail to collect three points then third spot will be the Blues’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bromley are in the last play-off spot and they could seal a top seven place if they win and other results go their way.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
14:02 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed

Chesterfield are unchanged from the big win against Torquay United in midweek.

Jones replaces Horton on the bench.

Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Mandeville, Oldaker, Banks, Colclough; McCallum, Dallas.

Subs: Williams, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Quigley.

13:28 BST

Team news coming up

At 2pm so check back in about 30 minutes!

13:22 BST

Nice day down here

13:35 BST

More Spireites news

Head over to the DT website for the latest on Manny Oyeleke and summer transfer plans.

13:22 BSTUpdated 13:36 BST

Our predicted line-up

Why change a winning a team?

Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Mandeville, Oldaker, Banks, Colclough; McCallum, Dallas.

Subs: Williams, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Quigley.

13:20 BST

Spireites injury news

Armando Dobra (hamstring) will travel with the squad but will not definitely be involved.

Mike Jones was rested in midweek and will also travel.

Akwasi Asante (groin) remains out.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 12:04 BST

Spireites away record

Paul Cook’s men are in great form in general, especially away from home, not losing any of their last six, including five wins.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 12:02 BST

Chesterfield form

The Spireites go into this one having lost just one of their last 11 games, including three straight wins.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 12:01 BST

Bromley home form

They have the 12th best home record this season.

They have won eight, drew 10 and lost four.

Andy Woodman’s men are actually better on the road, with the sixth best away record.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 11:58 BST

Bromley form

They are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Their last defeat came at home to Wrexham on March 18.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:National LeagueBromleyChesterfieldWokingGatesheadBluesSpireites