Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee ahead of big National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Our predicted Town line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Naylor, Oldaker; Mandeville, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Jones, Banks, Dobra, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (ankle) has been doing some light running this week but is unavailable.
Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) has dipped in and out of training and is a doubt.
The Spireites will also check on one or two more unnamed players.
Michael Cheek, who has scored against Chesterfield plenty of times, is Bromley's top scorer with 14 goals in 32 games.
Ravens form
Surprisingly, they have not won any of their last five matches in the league.
They have lost to Hartlepool and Fylde and drawn against Maidenhead, Aldershot and Boreham Wood.
Bromley home form
Is the second best in the league behind Chesterfield.
They have won 10, drawn three and lost three.
Match officials
Referee: James Durkin (he was in charge of Chesterfield's 2-0 defeat to Solihull Moors on Boxing Day when Jamie Grimes was sent off)
Assistant referee: Nicholas Cooper
Assistant referee: Thomas Cooke
Fourth official: Charles Martland
Bromley: 11/4
Draw: 11/4
Chesterfield: 3/4
(Sky Bet)
And welcome to our matchday blog as the top two teams in the National League clash at Hayes Lane.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know!