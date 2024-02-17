News you can trust since 1855
Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee ahead of big National League clash

Leaders Chesterfield travel to second-placed Bromley in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 17th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

10:13 GMT

Our predicted Town line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Naylor, Oldaker; Mandeville, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Jones, Banks, Dobra, Quigley.

10:10 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (ankle) has been doing some light running this week but is unavailable.

Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) has dipped in and out of training and is a doubt.

The Spireites will also check on one or two more unnamed players.

Thu, 15 Feb, 2024, 09:16 GMTUpdated 10:13 GMT

Dangerman

Michael Cheek, who has scored against Chesterfield plenty of times, is Bromley's top scorer with 14 goals in 32 games.

Thu, 15 Feb, 2024, 09:14 GMT

Ravens form

Surprisingly, they have not won any of their last five matches in the league.

They have lost to Hartlepool and Fylde and drawn against Maidenhead, Aldershot and Boreham Wood.

Thu, 15 Feb, 2024, 09:12 GMT

Bromley home form

Is the second best in the league behind Chesterfield.

They have won 10, drawn three and lost three.

Thu, 15 Feb, 2024, 09:11 GMT

Match officials

Referee: James Durkin (he was in charge of Chesterfield's 2-0 defeat to Solihull Moors on Boxing Day when Jamie Grimes was sent off)

Assistant referee: Nicholas Cooper

Assistant referee: Thomas Cooke

Fourth official: Charles Martland

Thu, 15 Feb, 2024, 09:09 GMT

Odds

Bromley: 11/4

Draw: 11/4

Chesterfield: 3/4

(Sky Bet)

Thu, 15 Feb, 2024, 09:08 GMT

Hello!

And welcome to our matchday blog as the top two teams in the National League clash at Hayes Lane.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know!

