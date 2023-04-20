News you can trust since 1855
Live

Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Michael Cheek hits woodwork with penalty

Chesterfield could secure third place in the National League today when they travel to Bromley (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 16:04 BST
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are five points clear of Woking in fourth, although the Cards have a game in hand.

But if Town win this afternoon and Woking, who host Gateshead, fail to collect three points then third spot will be the Blues’.

Bromley are in the last play-off spot and they could seal a top seven place if they win and other results go their way.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

16:39 BST

Spireites sub

Banks off, Akinola on.

16:38 BST

Almost 3-0

But Grimes blocks from Dennis.

The ball over the top has caused Town all sorts of problems.

16:32 BSTUpdated 16:34 BST

Spireites subs

McCallum off, Uchegbulam on.

King off, Quigley on.

Town going for it.

Looks like three at the back.

16:28 BST

Chance for Dallas

But his shot, which looked to be heading for the bottom corner, was well blocked by Sowunmi.

16:23 BST

Goal for Bromley: 2-0

Dennis breaks down the right and delivers a cross and Palmer turns the ball into his own net.

16:20 BST

Top defending

From Reynolds to cut-out a pass from Mandeville to Dallas in the box.

From the corner, McCallum gets round the back but heads at Charles-Cook.

16:18 BST

Fitzsimons saves from Bingham

From the edge of the box.

16:14 BST

Chance for Bromley

Bromley have a big chance as Jude Arthurs breaks the offside trap after a run from deep but Laurence Maguire got back to make a vital block.

16:10 BST

Controversy

McCallum appeared to having his shirt pulled in the box, the referee blew his whistl, we all thought penalty, but the official gives a free-kick to Bromley instead!

16:09 BST

Penalty shout for McCallum

He feels he was thrown to the floor as Maguire crossed from the left.

