Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Michael Cheek hits woodwork with penalty
Chesterfield could secure third place in the National League today when they travel to Bromley (3pm KO).
But if Town win this afternoon and Woking, who host Gateshead, fail to collect three points then third spot will be the Blues’.
Bromley are in the last play-off spot and they could seal a top seven place if they win and other results go their way.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Spireites sub
Banks off, Akinola on.
Almost 3-0
But Grimes blocks from Dennis.
The ball over the top has caused Town all sorts of problems.
Spireites subs
McCallum off, Uchegbulam on.
King off, Quigley on.
Town going for it.
Looks like three at the back.
Chance for Dallas
But his shot, which looked to be heading for the bottom corner, was well blocked by Sowunmi.
Goal for Bromley: 2-0
Dennis breaks down the right and delivers a cross and Palmer turns the ball into his own net.
Top defending
From Reynolds to cut-out a pass from Mandeville to Dallas in the box.
From the corner, McCallum gets round the back but heads at Charles-Cook.
Fitzsimons saves from Bingham
From the edge of the box.
Chance for Bromley
Bromley have a big chance as Jude Arthurs breaks the offside trap after a run from deep but Laurence Maguire got back to make a vital block.
Controversy
McCallum appeared to having his shirt pulled in the box, the referee blew his whistl, we all thought penalty, but the official gives a free-kick to Bromley instead!
Penalty shout for McCallum
He feels he was thrown to the floor as Maguire crossed from the left.