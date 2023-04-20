Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, odds and referee
Chesterfield could secure third place in the National League today when they travel to Bromley (3pm KO).
But if Town win this afternoon and Woking, who host Gateshead, fail to collect three points then third spot will be the Blues’.
Bromley are in the last play-off spot and they could seal a top seven place if they win and other results go their way.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Our predicted line-up
Why change a winning a team?
Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Mandeville, Oldaker, Banks, Colclough; McCallum, Dallas.
Subs: Williams, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Armando Dobra (hamstring) will travel with the squad but will not definitely be involved.
Mike Jones was rested in midweek and will also travel.
Akwasi Asante (groin) remains out.
Spireites away record
Paul Cook’s men are in great form in general, especially away from home, not losing any of their last six, including five wins.
Chesterfield form
The Spireites go into this one having lost just one of their last 11 games, including three straight wins.
Bromley home form
They have the 12th best home record this season.
They have won eight, drew 10 and lost four.
Andy Woodman’s men are actually better on the road, with the sixth best away record.
Bromley form
They are unbeaten in their last seven matches.
Their last defeat came at home to Wrexham on March 18.
Bromley’s top scorer
Is, of course, Michael Cheek. He has 15 goals in 42 games.
Adam Marriott, who scored twice against Chesterfield in the reverse fixture, has 10.
Match officials
Referee: Jason Richardson (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 5-1 win at Torquay United in November).
Assistant referee: James Hurst
Assistant referee: Gary Jerden
Fourth official: Harry Wager
Bromley: 2/1
Draw: 12/5
Chesterfield: 11/10
(Sky Bet)