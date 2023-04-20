News you can trust since 1855
Live

Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, odds and referee

Chesterfield could secure third place in the National League today when they travel to Bromley (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are five points clear of Woking in fourth, although the Cards have a game in hand.

But if Town win this afternoon and Woking, who host Gateshead, fail to collect three points then third spot will be the Blues’.

Bromley are in the last play-off spot and they could seal a top seven place if they win and other results go their way.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
13:35 BST

More Spireites news

Head over to the DT website for the latest on Manny Oyeleke and summer transfer plans.

13:22 BSTUpdated 13:36 BST

Our predicted line-up

Why change a winning a team?

Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Mandeville, Oldaker, Banks, Colclough; McCallum, Dallas.

Subs: Williams, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Quigley.

13:20 BST

Spireites injury news

Armando Dobra (hamstring) will travel with the squad but will not definitely be involved.

Mike Jones was rested in midweek and will also travel.

Akwasi Asante (groin) remains out.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 12:04 BST

Spireites away record

Paul Cook’s men are in great form in general, especially away from home, not losing any of their last six, including five wins.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 12:02 BST

Chesterfield form

The Spireites go into this one having lost just one of their last 11 games, including three straight wins.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 12:01 BST

Bromley home form

They have the 12th best home record this season.

They have won eight, drew 10 and lost four.

Andy Woodman’s men are actually better on the road, with the sixth best away record.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 11:58 BST

Bromley form

They are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Their last defeat came at home to Wrexham on March 18.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 11:56 BST

Bromley’s top scorer

Is, of course, Michael Cheek. He has 15 goals in 42 games.

Adam Marriott, who scored twice against Chesterfield in the reverse fixture, has 10.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 11:53 BSTUpdated 11:55 BST

Match officials

Referee: Jason Richardson (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 5-1 win at Torquay United in November).

Assistant referee: James Hurst

Assistant referee: Gary Jerden

Fourth official: Harry Wager

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023, 11:52 BST

Odds

Bromley: 2/1

Draw: 12/5

Chesterfield: 11/10

(Sky Bet)

