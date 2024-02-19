Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That is the opinion of Spireites assistant manager, Danny Webb, who was speaking to 1866 Sport ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Halifax.

Cheek was involved in an incident with Bailey Clements in the first-half, but referee James Durkin, who gave Jamie Grimes a red card on Boxing Day, took no action.

The Ravens forward then bagged a second-half treble as Bromley came from 3-2 down to win 4-3 in the 94th minute.

Bromley striker Michael Cheek. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"We have watched the game back, Michael Cheek should have been sent off with an elbow on Bailey Clements before any of his goals,” Webb said.

"The same referee at Solihull was quick to send one of our players off, but there were two or three challenged elbows (on Saturday) that we felt went unpunished. Sometimes you only see that when you watch the game back, you don’t actually realise that at the time.

"But that is not sour grapes, Bromley won fair and square, they went for it right to the end they are still on our tails.”