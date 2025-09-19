Andy Woodman, manager of Bromley.

Bromley manager Andy Woodman is expecting ‘fireworks’ and a ‘feisty’ clash against Chesterfield.

The two teams, who came up through the National League together in 2024, are both sitting in the play-off positions ahead of this Saturday’s match at Hayes Lane. The Spireites have not won there since 2021 and whoever has home advantage usually comes out on top in this fixture.

Town managed a 2-2 draw there last season and that would be a respectable result again depending on how the game pans out. The Ravens suffered their first league defeat of the season at Oldham Athletic last weekend and Woodman said they were ‘flat’, could have kept possession better, but still had enough chances to get something from the game.

Bromley striker Michael Cheek has scored 11 goals in 15 appearances against the Blues and his strike partner Nicke Kabamba netted a hat-trick against them for his old club Barnet so they will pose a big threat. Previous encounters between Chesterfield and Bromley have seen lots of goals and excitement and Woodman is expecting this one to be no different.

“It will be the same - feisty, I’m sure,” he said. “Cooky is a wily old fox and he knows all the tricks of the trade. He has got a good team - he will tell me he hasn’t - he has got a very good team. He will also tell me he has got the smallest budget in the league.

“They are a big club. I look forward to this game probably as much as any other game because you know you are pitting yourself against one of the best teams in the league and it doesn’t matter what division we are in because they are always going to be up there.

“I look forward to this game and making sure we complete well and do what we are good at as well. I am sure there will be fireworks along the way as there always is but after we will all have a beer and shake hands.”