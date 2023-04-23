The Ravens secured their play-off place with a 2-0 victory at Hayes Lane thanks to a goal in each half. Michael Cheek also missed a penalty for the hosts.

The Spireites started the game really well and were dominant in the 30 minutes but their performance fell away after that.

Woodman said: “I think we should give the utmost respect to Chesterfield and Paul Cook and his players. They are a really good team. They are a juggernaut of a club compared to us. We are not going to get blaise and above our station and all gassed about it.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman.

“They had a chance after 15 seconds and it could have been a completely different day. We started too much on the back foot.

“I think the turning point was when the referee did not give us a corner and it was the most blatant corner I have ever seen when the goalie tipped it over the bar. It was a huge injustice at that time. He held his hand up and said I have made a really big mistake. But the injustice sort of kickstarted my team and woke them up a little bit. I felt from that moment that we felt that we were not going to have any more injustice.”

Victory means Bromley are definitely in the play-offs and the two teams could face each other again.

Woodman added: “We were really good for the result. We missed a penalty, which worries you about whether you think it is going to be one of those days.