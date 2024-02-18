Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites led 1-0 at half-time, fell 2-1 behind, led 3-2 with five minutes remaining, but lost 4-3 in the 94th minute with Michael Cheek scoring a hat-trick.

The thrilling match between the league’s top two sides also included a goal of the season contender from Ollie Banks and a save of the season from Harry Tyrer.

Despite the rare defeat, Town are still 20 points clear at the top.

“It was a real cliff-hanger right to the end,” Woodman said.

"I am chuffed that my side gave it everything.”

Town led 1-0 thanks to Will Grigg’s penalty after Darren Oldaker went over in the box. It was a decision that Woodman did not agree with.

He said: "We responded well to adversity. Adversity being the penalty decision. I think that was a tough penalty for us to take.”

The Blues were in control in the first-half but the second 45 was chaotic.

Woodman said: "At half-time we licked our wounds, had an honest chat about not feeling sorry for ourselves, but I didn’t think it would finish in the manner it did!

"It’s a results business and we needed that to remind everyone that we are a good team.

"In the second-half I just said put the ball in the area for Cheeky to get onto it and keep the pressure on them and play in the right areas of the pitch.”

Banks’ magnificent long-range strike made it 2-2 before Tom Naylor headed in a corner to put Town 3-2 in front. Tyrer made a world-class point-blank save at 3-3 but it wasn’t enough to stop the hosts from clinching the three points.

Woodman added: "They go and get that wonder goal, that was an unbelievable strike, and then they scored the corner, again that is a bit of adversity, that is not really us. But the lads kept going and I am chuffed to bits.

"It was an amazing save. How the keeper kept that out I do not know. It was a fantastic save. But we didn’t drop our heads and we kept creating chances.