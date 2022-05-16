Brimington Little Stars win the 'Champions League' with big victory in final

Run over a three-week period, Little Stars, whose team was made up of both boys and girls, won several games to now be 13 unbeaten overall and it all culminated in a final at the Manor Road Recreation Ground which they won 9-2.

Goals came from Jacob and Teyon who scored four each, with Tyler also on target and goalkeeper Harry at one point pulling off a brilliant double save following a penalty.

The tournament was sponsored by Woodheads Cafe who are also Little Stars’ main sponsors, whilst the Red Lion at Brimington hosted a celebratory trophy/presentation night to honour the squad.

The successful Brimington Little Stars team are pictured with their trophy.