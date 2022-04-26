Brimington football coach wins community award for work with junior players

Lewis Preece is pictured with his award and a representative from its sponsor, Leengate Valves.

Lewis Preece, who recently founded Brimington Little Stars, was recognised in the Outstanding Sports Achievement of the Year category, sponsored by Leengate Valves, for his work in creating the new club.

Brimington Little Stars was founded by Preece to train youngsters aged between five and ten-years-old, with the potential to have teams playing in competitive leagues in the future.

Training sessions and matches are all free of charge for those children taking part, largely thanks to the help of sponsors who cover the cost of equipment and kits, including Woodheads Cafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Stars train on Sundays at Manor Road Recreation Ground.