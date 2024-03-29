'Brilliant save' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to York City

Chesterfield fell to a 2-1 defeat at York City on Good Friday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Mar 2024, 20:17 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 20:25 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield lost 2-1 at York City on Good Friday. Picture: Tina Jenner

1. York City 2 v 1 Chesterfield

Cool and calm in the first-half with the ball at his feet and his handling despite not being hugely tested. One rush off his line snuffed out an opening for Akinyemi. Made a brilliant reaction save at the start of the second-half. Not at fault for the goals.

2. Ryan Boot 7

Decent enough in the opening stages, lots of width, but loose passes crept in. Was he caught on his heels for Kouyhar’s equaliser? Would have to watch it back. Tested Watson from distance in the closing stages.

3. Jeff King 6

Solid in the first half with some timely interceptions and kept it simple in possession. Not as good after the break.

4. Ash Palmer 6

