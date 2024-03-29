Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. York City 2 v 1 Chesterfield
Chesterfield lost 2-1 at York City on Good Friday. Picture: Tina Jenner Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryan Boot 7
Cool and calm in the first-half with the ball at his feet and his handling despite not being hugely tested. One rush off his line snuffed out an opening for Akinyemi. Made a brilliant reaction save at the start of the second-half. Not at fault for the goals. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Jeff King 6
Decent enough in the opening stages, lots of width, but loose passes crept in. Was he caught on his heels for Kouyhar’s equaliser? Would have to watch it back. Tested Watson from distance in the closing stages. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Ash Palmer 6
Solid in the first half with some timely interceptions and kept it simple in possession. Not as good after the break. Photo: Jan Kruger