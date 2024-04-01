Kidderminster gave Chesterfield a guard of honour before kick-off. Picture: Tina JennerKidderminster gave Chesterfield a guard of honour before kick-off. Picture: Tina Jenner
'Bright spark' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Kidderminster Harriers

Chesterfield lost their unbeaten home record this season after they were beaten 3-1 by lowly Kidderminster Harriers.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2024, 20:03 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 20:25 BST

Here are out player ratings from the game...

My man of the match despite conceding three - none of which were his fault. He made some good saves in the second-half to stop it becoming really embarrassing. Unlucky that his smart save from Brown landed straight back at the Kidderminster man's feet for him to make it 1-2.

1. Ryan Boot 6

There was an improvement - or it least it felt like that - in his retention of the ball. Forced a decent save from Dibble with a deflected free-kick.

2. Jeff King 6

He won first contacts on goals one and three but Kidderminster won the second balls. Got beat in the air for the second goal.

3. Ash Palmer 5

His first appearance since January 6 after two hamstring injuries. He started brightly but he understandably looked a bit rusty overall. Brown ran behind him - and reacted quickest from the rebound - for the second goal. Subbed off on 75.

4. Miguel Freckleton 5

