Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 5
There was no doubt that he brought down Brown for the first penalty but he clearly got a touch on the ball for the second spot-kick so he was unlucky with that. His starting position is normally very aggressive but he seemed a bit deeper than normal. Apart from the penalties Gateshead didn't really test him further. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
He had a good game. A bright showing down the right on his first appearance in a month. Played his part in the goal and linked-up well with Mandeville. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 6
Perhaps could have done better in the build-up to both of Gateshead's penalties. There were some other good bits of defending and he helped keep the back door shut in the second 45. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
Looked like the skipper might have just kept Brown onside for the second penalty, although that should not have been given anyway. Led by example in the second-half as he stepped out of defence and really pushed Town up the field. Photo: Tina Jenner
