Chesterfield lost 2-1 at Gateshead on Monday night. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

'Bright performance' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Gateshead

Chesterfield put in an improved performance against Gateshead on Monday night but still lost 2-1.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 10:22 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

1. Harry Tyrer 5

There was no doubt that he brought down Brown for the first penalty but he clearly got a touch on the ball for the second spot-kick so he was unlucky with that. His starting position is normally very aggressive but he seemed a bit deeper than normal. Apart from the penalties Gateshead didn't really test him further. Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

He had a good game. A bright showing down the right on his first appearance in a month. Played his part in the goal and linked-up well with Mandeville. Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Tyrone Williams 6

Perhaps could have done better in the build-up to both of Gateshead's penalties. There were some other good bits of defending and he helped keep the back door shut in the second 45. Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Jamie Grimes 6

Looked like the skipper might have just kept Brown onside for the second penalty, although that should not have been given anyway. Led by example in the second-half as he stepped out of defence and really pushed Town up the field. Photo: Tina Jenner

