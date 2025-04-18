Harvey Araujo in action against AFC Wimbeldon. Picture: Chesterfield FCHarvey Araujo in action against AFC Wimbeldon. Picture: Chesterfield FC
'Brickwall' - Chesterfield player ratings from AFC Wimbledon draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Apr 2025, 19:54 BST
Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon could not be separated as they played out a 0-0 draw on Good Friday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Consecutive clean sheets. He made a couple of decent saves, one in each half, to help record the shutout. His distribution came under scrutiny from the away bench.

1. Ryan Boot 7

Consecutive clean sheets. He made a couple of decent saves, one in each half, to help record the shutout. His distribution came under scrutiny from the away bench.

Diligent defensively but missed a sitter of a header from close-range in what was Chesterfield’s best chance of the game. He had to score and he apparently admitted so afterwards.

2. Liam Mandeville 7

Diligent defensively but missed a sitter of a header from close-range in what was Chesterfield's best chance of the game. He had to score and he apparently admitted so afterwards.

Didn’t really put a foot wrong. Once again went about his business with no drama. Got his team-mates out of jail a couple of times with some recovery tackles.

3. Ash Palmer 8

Didn't really put a foot wrong. Once again went about his business with no drama. Got his team-mates out of jail a couple of times with some recovery tackles.

A brickwall. Made a good block early on and that set the tone. Defended his box strongly and was dominant in the air. Fitness is improving.

4. Kyle McFadzean 8

A brickwall. Made a good block early on and that set the tone. Defended his box strongly and was dominant in the air. Fitness is improving.

