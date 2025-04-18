Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 7
Consecutive clean sheets. He made a couple of decent saves, one in each half, to help record the shutout. His distribution came under scrutiny from the away bench. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Liam Mandeville 7
Diligent defensively but missed a sitter of a header from close-range in what was Chesterfield’s best chance of the game. He had to score and he apparently admitted so afterwards. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ash Palmer 8
Didn’t really put a foot wrong. Once again went about his business with no drama. Got his team-mates out of jail a couple of times with some recovery tackles. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 8
A brickwall. Made a good block early on and that set the tone. Defended his box strongly and was dominant in the air. Fitness is improving. Photo: Brian Eyre
