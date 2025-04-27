Brentford's Michael Olakigbe is looking to win a play-off place with loan club Chesterfield on the final day of the League Two season.

Winger Michael Olakigbe wants Spireites to focus only on themselves as they look to win a play-off place at Accrington Stanley.

Chesterfield travel to Stanley knowing they must win and hope other results go their way if they are to finish the season inside the top seven.

“We are going into the game with loads of confidence and to make sure we win, then we will see what happens,” he said.

“We can only control the controllables and we need to focus on ourselves. The next game is all we need to focus on and hopefully we can get a win and the other results will go our way.

“We need the fans behind us and I'm confident we can get the win.”

The Brentford loan star scored his second goal for the club during Chesterfield’s 4-1 win over Morecambe.

And the 21 year-old prospect believes plenty more goals will follow if he continues to develop his game.

“The coaches tell me to get to the back stick and there's so many goals there for me if I do,” he said.

“ It was in my mind during the game. I'm happy to have got the goal. It’s frustrating not to have got more goals. I’ve created a lot of chances and had a lot of chances as well, I’m just taking it game by game.

“I’m still young and getting experience and I’m sure in the future I will get loads more goals.

“I’m happy to be getting minutes and that's why I'm starting to create and score goals.

“I prefer playing off the left but I've adapted my game and am more versatile now. I can play off left and right and I'm just taking it in my stride.

“Every session we work on different shapes and patterns and I adapt my game to what we have been working on.”