​Brampton Victoria hit nine to see off Creswell Barnett

​After last week’s fixture list was wiped out by the weather, action returned to the HKL Chesterfield & District League in week 15 albeit in a drastically reduced form with just four League and three County Cup games.

​In HKL TWO, Brampton Victoria took on Creswell Barnett and blew them away with a superb display of attacking football.

Oliver Dawson scored twice with seven of his colleagues joining him on the scoresheet, Luke Greaves, Kane Gregory, Max Higginson, Oliver Papworth, James Sadler, Joel Witham and substitute Matt Dickinson as they won the game 9-2, going third in the table as a result.

In HKL THREE, the only game featured Poolsbrook Town and Barlborough with Town going into the game still looking for their first win and as Josh Bennett, Liam Marriott and Josh Greveson were amongst the goals for Barlborough who won 4-1, Town’s search for that elusive first win continues.

Action from Tupton (yellow/blue) v Tibshelf Community Reserves. All photos by Martin Roberts.

Spartans Reserves moved to within one point of HKL FIVE leaders Clowne Comets as they outplayed and outclassed opponents Town CFC, inflicting a crushing 14-2 defeat on them.

The other league game was won by Tupton who beat Tibshelf Community 2-0.

In an all-HKL Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup tie, Rangers took on FC Spotted Frog and edged past them into the next round as goals from Ricky Machin and substitute James Rigby helped them to a 2-1 win.

In the Junior Cup, two goals midway through the second-half secured a 2-0 victory for FC Duke over fellow HKL side Walkers Wanderers. Substitute Jamie Waller joined the fray in the 55th minute and five minutes later he gave Duke the lead and any hopes of a Wanderers comeback were dashed ten minutes later as Regan Wilson doubled the Matlock-based team’s advantage

Creswell Barnett Reserves faced a 92-mile round trip to Pyegrove Park to take on Tameside League side Glossop Town but the journey turned out to be well worth it as they edged into the next round, winning the tie by the odd goal in five.