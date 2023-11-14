​Boythorpe score 11 in cup win as Sunday League returns

​Normal service resumed on Sunday in the Chesterfield & District League following several weeks in which the weather decimated fixtures, with the Derbyshire Senior and Junior Sunday Cups taking centre stage.

Action from the game between Tupton (yellow/blue) and Creswell Barnett Reserves, which Creswell won 2-1. All photos by Martin Roberts.

In the Senior Cup, Boythorpe of HKL ONE took on Creswell Barnett and although Barnett play just one division below, Boythorpe blew them away 11-0. Kane Snell hit four of his side’s goals with Will Whitehead firing in a treble. Josh Jackson and Oliver Vardy also found the target and substitute Sam Devereux scored twice.

Hepthorne Lane of HKL ONE also faced a side from the division below in Staveley Town, easing to a 7-1 win.

In a similar scenario Pilsley Community took on Spotted Frog although on this occasion it was the HKL TWO side who prevailed, causing an upset to came out on top 3-1.

Hollingwood Athletic failed to overcome HKL ONE opposition in the form of Mutton FC who beat them 3-0. Top division Clowne Wanderers were beaten by Mansfield Sunday League side Shirebrook Soldiers Athletic with Liam Carver scoring twice and Leon Bartle once for Athletic.

In the only all HKL ONE tie, Doe Lea visited Crown Killamarsh with Lee Clay and Josh Parfitt scoring in a 2-1 win.

In the Junior Cup, Clay Cross visited Alfreton Sunday League outfit Sleetmoor Utd and won 6-0, Chris Hooper scoring twice, Darren Fantom, Niall Stevenson, Brad Walker and Aaron Chapman once.

Woodthorpe Inn currently prop up HKL FOUR but put their league form behind them when they entertained Long Eaton Sunday League side Stanton Ilkeston CS, winning 4-3.

HKL THREE side Shinnon were too strong for Crown and Anchor who play in HKL FIVE, an 8-2 win seeing Brad Saint hit a hat-trick, Nick Grayson two and Tom Torrington, Rhys Wallhead and Josh Turner one each.

Hasland Community won 3-1 at Green Utd, Walkers Wanderers beat White Hart 1-0, Creswell Barnett Reserves won 2-1 at Tupton and Spartans won 3-2 at FC Duke.

HKL THREE outfit AFC Whitwell beat HKL FIVE promotion chasers Spartans Reserves 4-3. Danny Stevenson scored twice, Oliver Wolstenholme once and Conner Bedford a late winner for Whitwell.

MSK Utd were the other THREE side to go into the hat after goals from Marshall Ellis-Young, Blake Wright and two from Bader Kazkaz saw them beat HKL FIVE Courage Lions 4-1.

In the league, Brampton Rovers opened up a three point lead at the top of HKL TWO with a 2-0 victory over Brampton Victoria whilst Grassmoor Sports moved up to third following a 3-2 victory over Killamarsh Juniors in which Charlie Dawes scored twice and Finnlay Hunter once. Bolsover Town Seniors eased their relegation worries with an excellent 7-2 victory over Glapwell Gladiators.

Dronfield Wanderers won the only game in HKL THREE, beating Poolsbrook 4-1 to go top.

There were only two games in HKL FIVE as leaders Clowne Comets went six points clear with an 8-1 drubbing of Renishaw, Alex Toplis (3), Louie Hodkin (2), Owen Lester, Cole Oliver and George Evans on target.