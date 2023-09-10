News you can trust since 1855
Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse apologises to the fans after drubbing at Alfreton Town

Ian Culverhouse has apologised to Boston United’s fans following their 4-0 drubbing at Alfreton.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
Early goals from Dwayne Wiley and Liam Waldock set the tone - with United punished for some haphazard defending.

Lewis Salmon added a second half brace - the second of which arrived in stoppage time - as the Reds romped to a resounding home win.

And the downbeat United boss believes he is solely responsible for the heavy defeat.

Boston United suffered a heavy defeat at Alfreton TownBoston United suffered a heavy defeat at Alfreton Town
Boston United suffered a heavy defeat at Alfreton Town
The blame lies solely with me,” he said. “We didn't prepare properly and I didn’t pick the right side.

“I didn't prepare them properly because the goals we gave away are all mistakes on our part, that was just not good enough.

“I am getting the wrong messages across and that’s something that I have got to improve on.

“All four goals were embarrassing and that's down to me, it's not good enough on my part..

“At 2-0 down we have a really good chance - goals change games and we had to score it. I take full responsibility and apologise to the fans. I apologise for my performance, it was just not there.

“I picked the wrong side pure and simple and made changes which I shouldn't have done.

“It is going to be a long week not and a lot of self-reflection. We have to rectify this on the pitch next Saturday.”

