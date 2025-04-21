2 . Liam Mandeville 8

A big-hearted second-half performance. A display full of desire and grit. He really took the game to the Bradford in the second 45 and nobody wanted to win more than him. And it wasn't all about running and working, he showed great quality in possession. Rounded off a good afternoon with a late deflected equaliser to send the home fans wild. His Chesterfield journey is quite the story and it's not over yet! Photo: Brian Eyre