'Bossed it' - Chesterfield player ratings from six-goal epic Bradford City draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Apr 2025, 19:26 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 19:37 BST
Liam Mandeville scored a dramatic 92nd minute equaliser as Chesterfield came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Bradford City on Easter Monday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Not at fault for any of the goals, made a save early in each half, but got away with errors when passing it out. Decent with the gloves, distribution not up to scratch.

1. Ryan Boot 6

A big-hearted second-half performance. A display full of desire and grit. He really took the game to the Bradford in the second 45 and nobody wanted to win more than him. And it wasn't all about running and working, he showed great quality in possession. Rounded off a good afternoon with a late deflected equaliser to send the home fans wild. His Chesterfield journey is quite the story and it's not over yet!

2. Liam Mandeville 8

Chesterfield's defence was ran ragged in the first 30 minutes and Palmer took some time to find his feet but he settled after that. Was he unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after a tug in the box? The Spireites camp seemed to think so.

3. Ash Palmer 6

Felt like two games in quick succession after two-and-a-half months out got the better of him here, which is understandable. Still made more clearances than anyone else, though. Off on 66.

4. Kyle McFadzean 6

