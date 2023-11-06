Boss Martin Carruthers left thrilled as Matlock Town put four past league leaders Radcliffe

Manager Martin Carruthers was a proud man after masterminding a superb Matlock Town display that saw them beat league leaders Radcliffe 4-0.

In-form striker Jonny Margetts scored all four goals – taking his season’s tally to 24 in all competitions – as the Gladiators moved to within two points of the play-off places with their third consecutive win.

And speaking after the win, Carruthers couldn’t hide his delight.

He said: “What a performance. Every player was excellent, the togetherness and work ethic was fantastic, as was the intensity against the best team in the league.

Martin Carruthers was a happy man after Saturday's win. Photo: Tom Flint.

"It’s a tough league and anybody can beat anybody else, and if we were to play like that week in, week out, we’d be a match for any team in this division.

"Confidence is everything – the result against Basford was massive and then we followed it up in the FA Trophy at North Ferriby – but to then keep a clean sheet against a team who have scored nearly 50 goals in the league already is phenomenal.”

Carruthers also feels the current run of form is a good answer to his critics.

He added: “Three games ago some fans were calling for my head but what a difference a couple of weeks makes.

"I’m a fighter and I’ll keep working hard and it’s about proving people wrong. We’ve got the makings of a good side, we’ve just got to build on this and keep getting better.”

Matlock are on the road this coming weekend when they visit Bradford (Park Avenue) who sit just above the relegation zone.

They’ll then welcome Hyde United to the Proctor Cars Stadium next Tuesday night, a side who lay fourth in the table going into the midweek fixtures.

Carruthers said: “We’ve got to improve our away form but the experience we’ve brought in and the energy in midfield now will help us.

"I’ve said to the lads that work rate is so important – if you work harder than any team you’ve always got a chance of getting something.