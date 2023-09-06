Boss ​Carruthers delighted by Matlock Town cup victory

Watch more videos on Shots!

They saw off Gainsborough Trinity in a replay after a disappointing overall performance had seen them come away from Lincolnshire with a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s initial tie.

And it couldn’t have been a more contrasting display that eventually saw Matlock over the line after initially going from in front to behind within three first-half minutes.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. We were way off the pace on Saturday and our keeper Saul Deeney kept us in the tie, and I said to the lads that I wanted a reaction tonight.

Martin Carruthers was pleased with the improved display on Tuesday.

"They produced on this occasion. Our home performances have been like chalk and cheese compared to those on the road and we’ve now got to try and replicate those away from home.

"To score five goals after going 2-1 down and then going ahead by half-time showed it was a scintillating cup tie that had everything and I’m pleased also for the club and supporters given they’ve fallen at the first hurdle over the last couple of seasons.

"We were far too open in the first-half and didn’t manage situations properly that led to their two goals – especially giving the ball away from our kick-off straight after their first one and conceding again having been in total control.

"But the players gave us everything in response and scored some cracking goals too.”

Matlock now return to action this weekend with the visit of Marske United to the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday, with Carruthers hoping to have more of his recent absentees back and available for selection.

Carruthers said: “We should have Nat Crofts and Sam Hooper training on Thursday night but the Chesterfield loanees [Archie White and Alex Duhameau] are still a couple of weeks away and Robbie McNicholas won’t be available until the next round of the FA Cup at Stourbridge [on September 16].