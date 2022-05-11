'Boring, rubbish' - Woking boss rips into his team ahead of Chesterfield clash

Sarll left Yeovil Town to take over at the Cards in March.

They have lost their last two games, both at home to relegated King’s Lynn Town and then lowly Eastleigh.

Sarll plans on a big summer recruitment drive to take in a bid to take them from their current 15th position to challenging higher up the division.

“This team has stayed out of the relegation zone this season because it has got some talented football players, what it hasn’t got is resilience, robustness and a character that you are going to need if you are going to bridge the gap,” he said after the 2-1 loss to Eastleigh.

"That is not something you teach, it is either in you or not, and that has to be the main thought process ahead of the recruitment for next year.

"The important thing is we do change it because I was bored all game, I thought it was rubbish, from start to finish, rubbish.

"Some of those players are at the end of their term, there will be new ones.”

Chesterfield will secure a play-off place on Sunday if they avoid defeat against Sarll’s men on the final day of the season.

Sarll claimed there will be 1,000 players who are free agents in the summer so there will be ‘plenty’ to choose from.

He added: "We have got some very good footballers, no doubt about that, but we have not got great men, characters, warriors, hardened experienced pros, that live their life a certain way.

"In my opinion, this team is happer being one-nil down because it almost frees up the outcome, they already know we have got nothing to lose now. The best teams are the ones who start at nil-nil and who are happy being in control of the game. That is a huge statement, but we are.