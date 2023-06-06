News you can trust since 1855
​Book paying tribute to Chesterfield legend Ernie Moss set to go on sale

​A book paying tribute to the life and career of former Chesterfield striker Ernie Moss goes on sale on Monday.
By Sports Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 20:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 20:48 BST

​Written by author Stephen Poxon, ‘Ernie!’ is a heartfelt tribute to lower-league hero Moss, a local boy made good who became a Chesterfield goalscoring legend.

Moss earned his place in footballing folklore for his phenomenal longevity and as Chesterfield's record goalscorer, netting 192 times for the Spireites across three separate spells.

Popular at every club he graced, Ernie was loved by fans and colleagues alike, and after hanging up his boots he enjoyed time as a manager.

'Ernie!' goes on sale on Monday'Ernie!' goes on sale on Monday
Tragically, having battled countless tough defenders in his playing days, Ernie found himself battling Pick's disease, a form of dementia that robbed him of the pleasures of retirement.

In an ironic twist of fate, it is believed Ernie's neurological disorder was caused by his footballing speciality - heading a ball with accuracy and power.

The new book sees fans, family and fellow players help tell the tale of a footballer who enriched his profession with passion and dedication.

It is a story of skill and success, heartbreak and honesty, football and family.

The book, published by Pitch Publishing, is available through numerous online outlets and high street bookshops, with a RRP of £16.99.

