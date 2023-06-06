​Book paying tribute to Chesterfield legend Ernie Moss set to go on sale

​Written by author Stephen Poxon, ‘Ernie!’ is a heartfelt tribute to lower-league hero Moss, a local boy made good who became a Chesterfield goalscoring legend.

Moss earned his place in footballing folklore for his phenomenal longevity and as Chesterfield's record goalscorer, netting 192 times for the Spireites across three separate spells.

Popular at every club he graced, Ernie was loved by fans and colleagues alike, and after hanging up his boots he enjoyed time as a manager.

'Ernie!' goes on sale on Monday

Tragically, having battled countless tough defenders in his playing days, Ernie found himself battling Pick's disease, a form of dementia that robbed him of the pleasures of retirement.

In an ironic twist of fate, it is believed Ernie's neurological disorder was caused by his footballing speciality - heading a ball with accuracy and power.

The new book sees fans, family and fellow players help tell the tale of a footballer who enriched his profession with passion and dedication.

It is a story of skill and success, heartbreak and honesty, football and family.