The Spireites were cruelly denied a special FA Cup win in the 93rd minute but they will still have a chance to progress to the fourth round in the replay.

Here’s what some of the national media have been saying about Town’s display...

BBC SPORT

Tyrone Williams celebrates with Jamie Grimes after scoring Chesterfield's first equaliser.

"Thomas-Asante's beautifully controlled finish was a cruel blow to a Dobra-inspired Spireites, who had more than matched their much-changed Championship opponents both in quality and endeavour.”

THE GUARDIAN

"The perfect cup tie does not always have the fairytale ending, as Chesterfield found out. They fought back from trailing twice to lead going into injury time only to see Brandon Thomas-Asante head home a leveller.

“The equaliser caused euphoria in the away end. It showed what it means to avoid being the victim of an upset. It was a thrilling FA Cup story of a community trust-owned non-league team taking on a club in distress, even if the ending would not be purchased by Disney.”

DAILY MAIL

"This was everything that remains bonkers and brilliant about the FA Cup.

“We had tinfoil trophies being waved in the stands and that unique energy that comes from a sold-out crowd expressing pride in their home town.

“Then there was that bloody-minded determination of an underdog to maul opponents ranked some 66 places higher than them. Not that you would have known there was such a gap.

"Chesterfield are no pub league cloggers - they’re a high-flying National League outfit with ambitions to get back into League Two at the end of the season - but to push Championship West Brom so close was a mighty fine achievement.

"In the end, it was so very cruel on the non-league side.

