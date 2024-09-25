'Bold move' - is this how Chesterfield should line-up against Doncaster Rovers?

Both teams are tipped to be challenging for promotion and it should be an electric atmosphere, with 3,000 Spireites fans making the journey.
Rovers are aiming for their 12th consecutive home league win, which would be a club record, while Town are gunning for their first victory in three.
1. Max Thompson - GK
The on-loan Newcastle United goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy but he is yet to start in the league. Could he be given his chance after Ryan Boot's error v Cheltenham Town? Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton - RB
Three solid performances on the spin after returning from injury means the on-loan Fulham defender will more than likely keep his place. Vontae Daley-Campbell had impressed but it looks like Tanton has the shirt for now. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Chey Dunkley - CB
There were some grumblings towards the commanding defender about his passing last weekend but, as Paul Cook said, that's not why he was brought to the club. A move across to his more natural right-sided centre-back spot could help with that, though. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Harvey Araujo - CB
The Fulham loanee has caught the eye with his height, strength and aggression in the sub appearances he has made. Some might argue it could be a risk to throw him in against such strong opposition who have top EFL striker Billy Sharp in their ranks, but his left-foot would bring some balance to the heart of the defence. Captain Jamie Grimes would be another good option, but Araujo has been included on the bench instead of the skipper in recent weeks. Photo: Tina Jenner
