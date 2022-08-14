'Bitter pill to swallow' - Aldershot Town boss 'bitterly disappointed' at Chesterfield defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors suffered their second loss of the season after Liam Mandeville struck the winner midway through the second-half.

Aldershot had some good chances of their own through Tommy Willard, Inih Effiong and Ryan Glover and they paid the price.

“It is a real tough one,” Molesley told BBC Radio Solent at full-time.

Aldershot Town boss Mark Molesley.

"I think the lads were fantastic today in sweltering conditions, travelling up on the day on the train.

"Full credit to the boys for the hard work and the endeavour.

"We have gone punch-to-punch with one of the strongest teams in the league today.

"I think we have shown some potential in the group today, that is all it is.

"I am bitterly disappointed not get something from the game because we have created a lot of chances. The difference was they (Chesterfied) showed a moment of quality when they needed it and unfortunately we did not show that with our chances.

"But the pleasing thing is the group dynamic, I thought we looked a lot more together, we ironed out the problems we had last week and I think we showed a lot of attacking intent.”

He added: "We were very unlucky not to score, Tommy (Willard) went through one v one, some with Inih, we have hit the bar with Ryan Glover, had multiple crosses and corners against a well-organised, quality outfit.