The Spireites are currently fourth, behind third-placed Woking on goal difference, with six games remaining.

The Minstermen are 16th and eight points above the relegation zone after a crucial win against Barnet on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We spoke to journalist Gabriel Ramsey, who covers the club for The Press newspaper in York, to find out what’s been happening on and off the pitch...

Former Spireite Alex Whittle is now at York City.

It looks like it has been a rollercoaster of a season on and off the pitch for York. How would you sum it up?

It’s been a strange season that’s for sure! After the start to the season City had compared to the back end of last season, it felt like York were finally on their way back up. Unfortunately, some shoddy decisions behind-the-scenes by the board of the club has hampered their progress, and thankfully it’s looking likely that the club will survive relegation. I think one way it could be summed up with would be a season of two-halves, pre and post of John Askey. His sacking changed the trajectory of the season and split the club and fans in two. It’s just a real shame, but hopefully City can kick on now with Mikey Morton in charge, who certainly has the backing of the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much have things off the field affected things on the pitch?

Massively. The off-the-field issues really derailed a positive start to the season, and there’s more uncertainty than ever right now. Safety isn’t yet confirmed, but victory over Barnet helped. But off-the-pitch, a much-needed takeover has just fallen through, and the Supporters Trust are accusing the majority shareholder Glen Henderson of refusing to pay players and staff. He’s since rejected this notion, but in a recent radio interview a lot of new information has come to light. It’s all a bit of a mess, but the fans really have rallied because of the issues and despite the behind-the-scenes issues, it's good to see such a togetherness amongst the stands.

How important was that win against Barnet last time out and how did they play?

That win was massive, it was arguably one of York’s best performances of the season. That three points sees City go eight points clear, with five games remaining. Barnet didn’t really offer much, but when they did the defence remained collected and solid. The attack and midfield combined to have 18 shots compared to Barnet’s one, it’s just a frustration that the team couldn’t take more of their chances. Some of the misses were so, so frustrating. But Chesterfield could be in for a tough match on Friday if York play to their capabilities, like they did on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you confident they will stay up now?

Personally, I’m confident York will stay up. However, some fans remain uncertain. They can’t be blamed either, wins have been relatively rare in recent months, but luckily some of the teams below are struggling just as much. Mikey Morton has said that he thinks one more victory should be enough, and his hoping to get some points on top of that, so he’ll be desperate to get that win as soon as possible. The main concern right now is looking ahead to next season, which I think will be in the National League, and whether York have a clear plan.

What's the current style of play and who are the key men to watch out for?

The current style of play is a possession-counter attacking sort of setup. With the five at the back formation that Morton prefers, he likes the wing-backs to constantly dominate their wings. The midfield three usually has one man sitting back, which is usually Paddy McLaughlin or Dan Pybus, and then Mitch Hancox and Olly Dyson getting forward. With the two up top too, Morton tends to go with the strength of Lenell John-Lewis or Manny Duku to partner Shaq Forde, who is without a doubt City’s strongest player. He’s only 18-years-old but has such a keen eye for goal. His positioning is fantastic and he likes to drop in to receive possession and help move the ball forward. He’s only on loan, but I’d imagine there will be League Two or possibly League One clubs swarming for his signature next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How have former Spireites Alex Whittle and Fraser Kerr performed this season?

Alex Whittle has been an excellent addition. He has struggled with injuries a little bit, but when in the team he acts as the wing-back on that left hand side, and almost plays as a winger sometimes. He’s got a fantastic cross on him and defensively has proven very solid. Fraser Kerr has been out recently with an injury, but with his aerial presence, he’s proven to be a bit of a no-nonsense defender, and is a good option have in a back three.

He's only just joined but how has Danny Rowe been getting on so far?

Danny Rowe has had a slow start to life at York, having struggled to have an impact against Wrexham, being taken off at half-time against Scunthorpe and only coming on in the 89th minute against Barnet. I think there’s potential in him to be a good acquisition though, he hasn’t been handed any opportunities in front of goal yet and nearly scored from a half-chance on Monday. I also watched him keenly at Bradford so I know how good he can be with his long-shots and free-kicks, which can be a weapon if City can get the ball to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any injuries or suspensions for this one?

Ryan Fallowfield has been one of York’s best players this season and is a very reliable player, but missed the Barnet match after failing a late fitness test. I’d imagine he’ll be back in contention for Friday. Nathan Thomas will be missing and is unlikely to play again this season, whilst Dan Pybus will also miss the game with a calf injury. Kerr will also be missing and Ethan Ross in goal too, after suffering two concussions in the same season.

Likely line-up and formation?