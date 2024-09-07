2 . Devan Tanton 8

The battle for the right-back spot is going to be fierce after this showing. Recalled to the side after a spell out injured and the youngster slotted in as if he had played 300 games there and not someone just starting their senior career. Defensively he was pretty much faultless whether it be stopping crosses or pinching the ball back. He was speedy in his attacking work and provided the cross which led to the goal. Subbed off on 88. Photo: Tina Jenner