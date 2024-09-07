Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 8
Grimsby started on the front-foot and he had to make three routine saves from Warren, Rose and Green but he still had to be there. His most important work came late on when he dived on two dangerous low crosses which were begging to be tapped in. Nothing he could do about Vernam's strike. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Devan Tanton 8
The battle for the right-back spot is going to be fierce after this showing. Recalled to the side after a spell out injured and the youngster slotted in as if he had played 300 games there and not someone just starting their senior career. Defensively he was pretty much faultless whether it be stopping crosses or pinching the ball back. He was speedy in his attacking work and provided the cross which led to the goal. Subbed off on 88. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 8
Continues to excel at centre-back. Always seemed to be in the right position to cut-out crosses from both wings and defended his box really well. Wasn't afraid to drive forward from deep despite Chesterfield being a man down. The calls for him to return to midfield are still there from some people but performances like this will only strengthen the argument that he should stay put. Photo: TIna Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
My man of the match. His first league start of the season and it will have meant a lot. He set the tone early on with a thumping header over the top of his opponent. He made the most clearances (6) out of anyone and mopped up at the back time and time again. The biggest compliment you can give him is that Chesterfield didn't miss Dunkley today. He couldn't have done any more to stake his claim. Photo: Tina Jenner
