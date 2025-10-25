Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 7
A minute away from what would have been a deserved clean sheet. Made a couple of key saves before half-time to make sure the lead remained intact. Had to deal with routine things in the second-half more than anything. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
Back in the side after his serving his ban. Kept dangerman Patrick very quiet. He was a ‘stay at home’ full-back rather than marauding. Looked like he was unfortunate as he stumbled when trying to challenge for the equaliser? Photo: Chesterfield FC
3. Chey Dunkley 7
Barring a couple of loose headed clearances, and the odd foul, he didn’t do a lot wrong. The hosts screamed for a penalty for handball against him but the appeals fell on deaf ears. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Kyle McFadzean 7
Went about his business with no fuss. Just got on with his job and he did it well. Photo: Brian Eyre