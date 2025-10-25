Chey Dunkley in action.placeholder image
'Big threat' - Chesterfield player ratings from Tranmere Rovers draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Oct 2025, 19:43 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 19:50 BST
Chesterfield conceded an equaliser three minutes into added-time to draw 1-1 at Tranmere Rovers.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A minute away from what would have been a deserved clean sheet. Made a couple of key saves before half-time to make sure the lead remained intact. Had to deal with routine things in the second-half more than anything.

Back in the side after his serving his ban. Kept dangerman Patrick very quiet. He was a ‘stay at home’ full-back rather than marauding. Looked like he was unfortunate as he stumbled when trying to challenge for the equaliser?

Barring a couple of loose headed clearances, and the odd foul, he didn’t do a lot wrong. The hosts screamed for a penalty for handball against him but the appeals fell on deaf ears.

Went about his business with no fuss. Just got on with his job and he did it well.

