Jim Kellermann’s moment of magic just before half-time was the difference between the two sides and handed the Spireites their first win in five.

MUCH-NEEDED

It was a scrappy encounter but Town desperately needed maximum points from it and they got them.

Chesterfield and Yeovil show solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

With this being a tea-time televised clash, we all watched on as everyone around the Blues picked up wins, except Solihull Moors who drew, in the 3pm kick-offs. When we got underway, Cook’s men had dropped a place to third and had fallen nine points behind leaders Stockport County.

Whether the players knew the results or not, the pressure was on to cut the gap back to six and they managed to do so with a gritty performance.

It did not really matter how they did it, they just had to win and they did.

LACKLUSTRE

Chesterfield played really well against Wrexham in the first-half and deserved to be leading by a couple of goals at half-time but went in level at the break. Here, it was the total opposite.

Yeovil were by far the better side in the opening 45 but were denied by a brilliant point-blank save from Scott Loach from Luke Wilkinson’s close-range header and then the woodwork as the lively Tom Knowles let fly from distance.

The Spireites failed to get going and their play lacked any rhythm or fluidity, although Yeovil deserve credit for the way they pressed and swarmed around them in midfield.

Akwasi Asante fired wide from inside the area and then former Spireite Grant Smith produced a good fingertip save to claw away Laurence Maguire’s header. But overall Town had not been at the races.

STUNNER

With the crossbar still shaking from Knowles’ thunderous strike, Kellermann scored a stunning, swerving half-volley from the edge of the box. It was a memorable goal in an unforgettable match.

Kellermann took aim after King’s cross from the right was only partially cleared and the midfielder chested the ball down and struck across it superbly. The ball danced in the air before finding the far corner.

It was the 26-year-old’s second goal of the season and in a man of the match display.

BIG RELIEF

There was a big sigh of relief at full-time as the hosts managed to see this out.

Chesterfield were better in the second-half and had more control but were let off the hook when former Spireite Adi Yussuf fluffed his lines at the far post from a long throw.

The Spireites will need to improve, but they got the job done.

SOLIDARITY

Before kick-off there was a fantastic show of support for everyone in Ukraine following the shameful Russian invasion.

The two captains, Jamie Grimes and Wilkinson, carried the Ukraine flag onto the pitch, goalkeeper Loach swapped his kit colours to yellow and blue and there was a big round of applause from all four sides of the Technique.

And there was a mention for Spireites fan Volodymyr Holod, who lives near Lviv, in western Ukraine, who tweeted after the game: “You are simply the best.”

TEAM