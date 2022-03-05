Jeff King’s wonder goal put the Spireites in front after 10 minutes but Sam Dalby equalised from the spot after half-time following a foul by Scott Loach, making his 500th career appearance, on Will Atkinson.

Calvin Miller scored his first goal for Town when he headed in King’s cross with 13 minutes remaining but substitute Fraser Kerr, who was brought on to see the game out, sliced a cross into his own net with two minutes of normal time to go.

The result leaves Paul Cook’s men second in the National League with 12 games left.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvin Miller scored his first Chesterfield goal against Southend United.

MORE POINTS DROPPED

Southend's late equaliser means Chesterfield have now thrown away a staggering 20 points from winning positions this campaign. Over the course of a season you would expect a few points here and there but this is far too many for a team trying to win promotion. In fairness, on this occasion, the opposition deserved a point but it doesn’t make it any easier to stomach. Stockport’s win at Aldershot means Town are trailing the Hatters, who have a game in hand, by five points. If the Blues don’t win the title, it’s not going to be hard to pinpoint why.

FAIR RESULT

Southend deserve a lot of credit because they were much-improved from the two previous fixtures between the two sides this season when Chesterfield won both. The Shrimpers went into this encounter 12 matches unbeaten and you could see why. They were physical, hard-working and carried a goal threat. They have probably left it too late for a play-off finish but it bodes well for them next season. Had they come away with nothing it would have been very harsh.

FATIGUE

This was the last of five successive home matches and it was probably a step too far. The players put in a massive effort to comeback against Notts County in midweek and they looked leggy here on a difficult pitch. They didn’t have the energy to press as much as what they would have liked and they looked half-a-yard off it at times. Cook admitted that had circumstances been different then Akwasi Asante would probably not have played. They now have a full week to prepare for Boreham Wood on Saturday and that should do them a lot of good.

ASSIST KING JEFF

I make that eight assists and three goals for the full-back this season. He has also won four penalties. His opener was a goal of the season contender as he found the top corner from about 30 yards on the half-volley. He then followed up his assist against Notts County with another one here as his clipped cross was headed home by Miller.

INJURIES

Obviously. Saidou Khan, who was excellent against Notts, dropped out before the game and then Jim Kellermann had to come off early in the second-half. Cook was reluctant to reveal what the issue is with both. With no midweek game, perhaps this is the week we will see some transfer activity.

TEAM