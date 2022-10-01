Tyrone Williams pulled a late goal back but strikes from Koby Arthur and Ashley Nathaniel-George either side of half-time had given the Spireites, who were unbeaten in 10 before this one, an uphill task.

Let’s take a look at some of the talking points to emerge from the game...

HAD IT BEEN COMING?

Joe Quigley pictured in action. Image: Tina Jenner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield had not been at their best in the previous two games despite picking up four points before this one but it was still a shock defeat. The surprising thing for me is the manner of the performance more than anything. Having secured the club’s best ever start to a season in dramatic fashion last week, I was expecting the Spireites to come out of the blocks flying and to really take the game to the Magpies. But at no point did that really happen apart from a late rally in the last five minutes. They had had a full week to prepare for the game as well so it is not like they had the excuse of a midweek fixture. They just simply did not turn up and it was a day to forget. Fingers crossed it is just a blip and there is nothing more to it.

KINGY MISSED?

Credit to Maidenhead because they were very well-organised and resolute and they deserved the win. Out of all the teams in the National League they are probably the side, along with Boreham Wood, who are the worst opposition you can concede the first goal to because they make life so difficult for you.

On that note, I wonder just how much Town missed the suspended Jeff King. Ryheem Sheckleford made his debut against his former club and did okay, but King offers so much enthusiasm and creativity from out wide that I think he could have made a difference in this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHANGES?

This performance will create more debate about how Chesterfield fit Kabongo Tshimanga into the side and whether it is time to start Jesurun Uchegbulam and maybe Tim Akinola. Apart from Lucas Covolan who made two brilliant saves, not many came out of this one with much credit so we could see the starting line-up freshened up on Tuesday night against Dagenham and Redbridge.

NO NEED TO PANIC

As much as this was a disappointing defeat, there is no need to press the panic button or overreact. After all, this is the same group of players who will go down in the history books. They were never going to go the whole season unbeaten but what you have to do in this league more than any after a defeat is bounce back quickly and go on another run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAM