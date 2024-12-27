Chesterfield lost 2-0 at Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.Chesterfield lost 2-0 at Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.
'Big tackles' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Fleetwood Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Chesterfield suffered their first defeat in five in all competitions after losing 2-0 at Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A spectator for large parts of the game. Fleetwood only had three shots on target but they scored with two of them. Thompson was beaten at his near post for the second goal but it was a spectacular strike. Had to react sharply to stop a cross/shot from finding the net. His run of three clean sheets in a row comes to an end.

1. Max Thompson 6

Comfortable for most of the game. Reserved in his attacking in the first-half but he was pressed back enthusiastically by Fleetwood's Patterson. Sheckleford played higher up after the break to try offer more support. Perhaps could have been a tad stronger for the second goal but, as already mentioned, it was a terrific strike which nine times out of 10 goes flying high and wide.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6

Won big tackles and headers in the early stages and read the game intelligently. Progressive in his passing out from the back.

3. Tom Naylor 7

Nice and calm in his defending and decision-making. Aggressive in the duels and left a bit on his opponents to let them know he was there. Thought he had headed in an equaliser but he was ruled just offside. Replays show it was close but was probably the correct call.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

