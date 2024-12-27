Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 6
A spectator for large parts of the game. Fleetwood only had three shots on target but they scored with two of them. Thompson was beaten at his near post for the second goal but it was a spectacular strike. Had to react sharply to stop a cross/shot from finding the net. His run of three clean sheets in a row comes to an end. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6
Comfortable for most of the game. Reserved in his attacking in the first-half but he was pressed back enthusiastically by Fleetwood's Patterson. Sheckleford played higher up after the break to try offer more support. Perhaps could have been a tad stronger for the second goal but, as already mentioned, it was a terrific strike which nine times out of 10 goes flying high and wide. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 7
Won big tackles and headers in the early stages and read the game intelligently. Progressive in his passing out from the back. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Nice and calm in his defending and decision-making. Aggressive in the duels and left a bit on his opponents to let them know he was there. Thought he had headed in an equaliser but he was ruled just offside. Replays show it was close but was probably the correct call. Photo: Tina Jenner
