Selling James Berry to Wycombe Wanderers is a ‘good bit of business’ for Chesterfield, Paul Cook says, but admitted he will be a ‘big loss.’

Berry, 24, has joined the League One high-flyers for a undisclosed six-figure fee, with the Spireites understood to have add-ons included in the deal which could benefit them further in the future.

The winger helped Town win the National League title last season after signing from Macclesfield and he was the joint top scorer this campaign with 10 goals.

“James is a really good lad,” Cook said. “He is so talented. He brought some wonderful moments to our club with some of the goals he scored. He will be a big miss for us. He was very popular in the community around the town. He was very good at doing any type of school stuff and community work. We all wish James really well.”

James Berry. Picture: Tina Jenner

Wycombe are the surprise package in League One this season, sitting second in the table, and he will be hoping to add a fourth promotion to his CV at such a young age, after also going up twice with Macclesfield.

Cook continued: "It is a great opportunity for him, Wycombe have got a great chance of going up to the Championship. James has got to work really hard now to progress his career and become that player that is in there.”

Chesterfield rejected a bid from Blackpool earlier in the transfer window and the Tangerines moved on and signed two different wingers, leaving the door open for the Chairboys to swoop in. It could be deal which brings the Spireites more money in the future depending on Wycombe’s success.

“For the club, we just felt it was just a good bit of business,” Cook added. “We had had other offers for James in the window and, again, great credit to the club, they put a benchmark down of what they wanted and what they would accept and they got that figure. James leaves with everyone’s best wishes and I am sure we will see him back at the stadium soon supporting the lads and he will always be very welcome.”