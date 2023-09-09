Chesterfield scored two late goals to come from behind and beat 10-man Dagenham and Redbridge 3-1
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 5
A mixed bag. Made a great save down to his left from Hill at 0-0 but mistakes crept in after that. The crucial one being when he opted to punch, rather than catch, a free-kick delivery and the Daggers recycled the ball back into the box and scored. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 8
Played at right-back, a position he has played before, but it's not his natural role and he put in a commendable display. Got some joy going forward in both halves and stuck to his guns defensively. Put in a big shift in sweltering heat. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 6
Started ahead of Palmer at centre-back. Started confidently, although one slip-up led to a big Daggers chance. A bit hesitant on the ball in the second-half. He was subbed off on 83 minutes as Chesterfield tried - and succeeded - in making the extra man count. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Solid. Not much got past the skipper. One crunching tackle on the halfway line prevented a counter-attack and got a fist bump from Cook. A couple of nice switches of play out to Mandeville drew applause. His headed knockdown from a set-piece should have been buried. Photo: Tina Jenner