Tom Naylor in action against Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Tina Jenner.Tom Naylor in action against Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Tom Naylor in action against Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Big impact' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Dagenham and Redbridge

Chesterfield scored two late goals to come from behind and beat 10-man Dagenham and Redbridge 3-1
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 19:45 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A mixed bag. Made a great save down to his left from Hill at 0-0 but mistakes crept in after that. The crucial one being when he opted to punch, rather than catch, a free-kick delivery and the Daggers recycled the ball back into the box and scored.

1. Harry Tyrer 5

A mixed bag. Made a great save down to his left from Hill at 0-0 but mistakes crept in after that. The crucial one being when he opted to punch, rather than catch, a free-kick delivery and the Daggers recycled the ball back into the box and scored.

Played at right-back, a position he has played before, but it's not his natural role and he put in a commendable display. Got some joy going forward in both halves and stuck to his guns defensively. Put in a big shift in sweltering heat.

2. Liam Mandeville 8

Played at right-back, a position he has played before, but it's not his natural role and he put in a commendable display. Got some joy going forward in both halves and stuck to his guns defensively. Put in a big shift in sweltering heat.

Started ahead of Palmer at centre-back. Started confidently, although one slip-up led to a big Daggers chance. A bit hesitant on the ball in the second-half. He was subbed off on 83 minutes as Chesterfield tried - and succeeded - in making the extra man count.

3. Tyrone Williams 6

Started ahead of Palmer at centre-back. Started confidently, although one slip-up led to a big Daggers chance. A bit hesitant on the ball in the second-half. He was subbed off on 83 minutes as Chesterfield tried - and succeeded - in making the extra man count.

Solid. Not much got past the skipper. One crunching tackle on the halfway line prevented a counter-attack and got a fist bump from Cook. A couple of nice switches of play out to Mandeville drew applause. His headed knockdown from a set-piece should have been buried.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

Solid. Not much got past the skipper. One crunching tackle on the halfway line prevented a counter-attack and got a fist bump from Cook. A couple of nice switches of play out to Mandeville drew applause. His headed knockdown from a set-piece should have been buried.

