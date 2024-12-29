Armando Dobra gave Chesterfield the lead.Armando Dobra gave Chesterfield the lead.
Armando Dobra gave Chesterfield the lead.

'Big-hearted performance' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Bradford City

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Dec 2024, 19:59 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 20:09 GMT
A depleted Chesterfield side played their hearts out but were defeated 2-1 at Bradford City on Sunday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He had to be alert off his line early doors to through-balls. His handling was clean and his distribution strong. Not at fault for either goal.

1. Max Thompson 6

He had to be alert off his line early doors to through-balls. His handling was clean and his distribution strong. Not at fault for either goal. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Continued his good return from injury with another battling display. Had the most touches (109) and completed the most passes (87%). Played the full 90 again to his credit.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Continued his good return from injury with another battling display. Had the most touches (109) and completed the most passes (87%). Played the full 90 again to his credit. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Saw lots of the ball at the back, attempting more passes (76) than anyone else. Made more tackles (5) and clearances (5) also. An important big block at the near post stopped Bradford grabbing a third.

3. Tom Naylor 7

Saw lots of the ball at the back, attempting more passes (76) than anyone else. Made more tackles (5) and clearances (5) also. An important big block at the near post stopped Bradford grabbing a third. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Started solid but was caught out for the first goal but he wasn't the only one with a couple of errors made in the build-up. It was his mistake that led to the second, with the skipper taking a heavy touch from Mandeville's pass and that allowed Sarcevic to run through and score. But he responded like a true captain with some hard but fair challenges.

4. Jamie Grimes 5

Started solid but was caught out for the first goal but he wasn't the only one with a couple of errors made in the build-up. It was his mistake that led to the second, with the skipper taking a heavy touch from Mandeville's pass and that allowed Sarcevic to run through and score. But he responded like a true captain with some hard but fair challenges. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldBradford City
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice