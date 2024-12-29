Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 6
He had to be alert off his line early doors to through-balls. His handling was clean and his distribution strong. Not at fault for either goal. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Continued his good return from injury with another battling display. Had the most touches (109) and completed the most passes (87%). Played the full 90 again to his credit. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Tom Naylor 7
Saw lots of the ball at the back, attempting more passes (76) than anyone else. Made more tackles (5) and clearances (5) also. An important big block at the near post stopped Bradford grabbing a third. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jamie Grimes 5
Started solid but was caught out for the first goal but he wasn't the only one with a couple of errors made in the build-up. It was his mistake that led to the second, with the skipper taking a heavy touch from Mandeville's pass and that allowed Sarcevic to run through and score. But he responded like a true captain with some hard but fair challenges. Photo: Tina Jenner
